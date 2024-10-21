Flanders man arrested for threatening man with knife during fight

"

Police say a Flanders man has been arrested and is accused of threatening another man with a knife during a fight. Police responded to a fight in the parking lot of Tarito Chapin Deli before 5 p.m. Sunday. Andres Ramos-Calyecatl allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened another man. The 24-year-old was arrested. Ramos-Calyecatl is facing multiple charges, including menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. "