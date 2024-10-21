Open in App
    Surge of summer temperatures, but still rain-free

    By Mike Rizzo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3vKY_0wFPfOi600

    "

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMBwN_0wFPfOi600 FORECAST: It'll continue to feel warm and comfortable through at least Wednesday with a sunny sky and light westerly/southwesterly wind.
    The problem comes with the dry weather as drought conditions continue. We no longer see the threat for rain on Thursday as the weather front is too disorganized to produce rain showers. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxQfX_0wFPfOi600
    It will likely drop temperatures for the second half of the week with highs in the lower 60s. The weekend also looks dry with a very small chance for another shot for sprinkles on Saturday as another weak front approaches. It is not too likely, though. The fire weather threat remains elevated in addition to drought conditions. Fall colors are appearing very vibrant but the leaves are already beginning to fall in some places north and west especially. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSCgl_0wFPfOi600
