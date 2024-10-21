Open in App
    Near-record warmth as summer-like weather returns to Hudson Valley

    By Matt Hammer,

    2 days ago

    It really is amazing to see how dry this fall continues to be across the lower Hudson Valley. That said, we are not in an official drought just yet, but dry conditions are expected to continue over much of the next 10 days and this can lead to moderate drought conditions. Mornings will be cool, but comfortable through Wednesday and afternoons will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s through Wednesday, too. By Thursday, cooler, more seasonable weather returns with highs back down into the low 60s from Thursday through next Monday before another warm-up back to around 70 degrees by next Tuesday. This entire stretch today through next Wednesday is still expected to be mostly sunny. Have a great Monday!
    ORIONID METEOR SHOWER : Peaked last night but can still be visible into early November. Frequency of meteors will be reduced from now until then. Best chance to see any is to look after midnight and give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to the night sky. Then, simply look up and wait! DROUGHT MONITOR : Abnormally dry conditions continue for the entire lower Hudson Valley. We are not in official drought status yet, but there is once again no threat for rain this week. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bz5FO_0wFPfGeI00
    LOCAL FOLIAGE: Southern Westchester: Low to Moderate Color Central and Northern Westchester, Rockland: Moderate Color Southern Orange and all of Putnam: Moderate Color Central and Northern Orange, all of Dutchess, Southeastern Ulster: High Color Central and Northern Ulster: Peak Color TROPICS : No current threats at this time. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24oCWd_0wFPfGeI00
    FORECAST : TODAY: Sunny and very warm for October 20th across the lower Hudson Valley. Highs near 80 degrees. NORMAL AVERAGE HIGH : 61° RECORD HIGH : 79 (2017) TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows around 53 degrees.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QcsAa_0wFPfGeI00 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and still warm with highs around 78 degrees. Lows near 52 degrees. RECORD HIGH : 82 degrees (1979)
    WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm with highs around 75 degrees. RECORD HIGH : 77 degrees (2007). Lows near 53 degrees. THURSDAY: Sunny and more seasonable with cooler high temperatures around 62 degrees. Lows near 40 degrees. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 60 degrees. Lows near 40 degrees. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 degrees. Lows near 44 degrees. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 degrees. Lows near 39 degrees. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fBPb_0wFPfGeI00
