City to hold ticker-tape parade for Liberty honoring WNBA championship

"

For the first time in franchise history, the New York Liberty can now add "WNBA Champions" to their title. In honor of the championship, the Liberty will get their own ticker-tape parade this Thursday at 10 a.m. down the Canyon of Heroes in NYC. This will be followed by a City Hall ceremony and an event in Brooklyn later in the day. The 5-game series ended in a nail-biting overtime finale Sunday night. In the meantime, Brooklyn Borough Hall, amongst other city buildings, will be lit up tonight in seafoam green honor Brooklyn’s very own. "