    William Floyd HS conducts random searches after student found with loaded gun

    By Jenn Seelig,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhI5w_0wFMc7tS00

    "

    Students at William Floyd High School on Monday were randomly scanned with a metal detector wand Monday after a 14-year-old student was found with a loaded gun Friday.
    The teen was initially suspected of vaping before they detected a gun on the student. The teen is facing criminal charges. District leaders sent a letter to parents stating they would randomly scan students as they came to school on Monday. The letter also noted that the Board of Education had scheduled an emergency executive session meeting to discuss Friday's incident and the response, including installing metal detectors and other increased security measures. "
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Just Me
    2d ago
    All schools need metal detectors-it’s long overdue!!
    View all comments
