19-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Castle Hill

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after the NYPD said he was hit by a car early Monday morning in Castle Hill. Police said the man was struck around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bruckner Boulevard and Pugsley Avenue. News 12 was told the man was crossing the street when the driver of a white vehicle hit him and drove off. Residents told News 12 that crossing the busy roadway is a matter of life and death. “The cars turn the corner like super fast and everything,” said Luis Lopez, of Castle Hill. “So, every time you turn here, you always should be looking [the other way] because they really fast in this direction.” “If I have to rate [the intersection] through 10, I’d say an eight, being dangerous, because I feel like the stop sign doesn’t really do much,” said Kylee Rivera, of Castle Hill. "