Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Clear and warm Monday, temperatures approach 80 in New Jersey

    By Skyler Harman,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpPZu_0wERG4FL00

    "

    OVERNIGHT: Low of 51. Mostly clear and calm. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSjPt_0wERG4FL00 MONDAY: High of 80, low of 58. Plenty of sunshine.
    TUESDAY: High of 78, low of 56. Bright and sunny. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7Swl_0wERG4FL00
    WEDNESDAY: High of 79, low of 50. Sunshine again. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMFCo_0wERG4FL00 THURSDAY: High of 64, low of 41. Low rain chance. Some clouds. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9cOk_0wERG4FL00
    FRIDAY: High of 63, low of 45. Mostly sunny "
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man found guilty in 1999 murder of Sayreville high school senior
    News 123 days ago
    Community remembers 'very special woman,' beloved teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide
    News 123 days ago
    Stamford prosecutor: Super 8 homicide victim was bound with duct tape and executed
    News 128 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Urgent Car Recall NJ Drivers Need to Know About
    97.3 ESPN3 days ago
    Police: Off-duty East Orange police officer carjacked by 3 armed suspects in Newark
    News 122 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    Middletown schools: Grief counseling available all weekend in aftermath of 9th grader's death
    News 122 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    House fire in Woodland Park injures firefighter, resident
    News 1219 hours ago
    Trump makes fries at Philadelphia McDonald's: 'I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Police: Woman stabbed in the leg in Bridgeport
    News 122 days ago
    There’s A Terrifying New Scam NJ Needs To Be Aware Of
    New Jersey 101.51 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    'People think there’s ghosts in this facility and that’s why they come.' Authorities warn thrill-seekers to stay away from former Kings Park Psychiatric Center
    News 1211 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy