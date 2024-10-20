Open in App
    Car fire forces stores to temporarily evacuate in Port Washington

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    A car that erupted in flames Saturday in Port Washington forced some nearby stores to temporarily evacuate. Police say the incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Port Washington Boulevard near Campus Drive. No injuries were reported, according to authorities. "
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy