Allendale police officer struck by suspected drunk driver released from hospital

Authorities say an Allendale police officer who was seriously injured by a suspected drunk driver on Oct. 6 has been released from the hospital. Mark Dunn was assisting another officer during a traffic stop on the shoulder of Route 17 when an SUV veered into his patrol car. It caused a four-vehicle chain reaction that left him with a broken pelvis, femur and shattered hand. The driver of the SUV is accused of driving while intoxicated and speeding prior to the crash. "