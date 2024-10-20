Open in App
    • News 12

    Police: Newark teens arrested for attempted home, car burglaries in Union

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gr0z_0wEQfkvw00

    "

    Two Newark teens are facing charges for allegedly trying to break into cars and a home Friday in Union Township, according to police. Authorities say a homeowner on Stuyvesant Avenue confronted the suspects, who then fled in a getaway car that had been stolen from Hillside. Police officers later caught the duo on Tillinghast Street in Newark. Authorities urge anyone with additional information or information about other incidents to call 908-851-5030.
    RELATED: ‘This is tough, tough medicine.’ Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing penalties for minors who commit burglaries, home invasions "
    Comments / 5
    Alexie “Arock” Ortiz
    1d ago
    If it's their 1st offense, they be home before dinner.
    Gail
    1d ago
    Murphy’s crime! He needs to put a stop to this bail reform!!! These criminals need to be stopped! We are being hostage in our own state!
