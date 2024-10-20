Police: Newark teens arrested for attempted home, car burglaries in Union

"

Two Newark teens are facing charges for allegedly trying to break into cars and a home Friday in Union Township, according to police. Authorities say a homeowner on Stuyvesant Avenue confronted the suspects, who then fled in a getaway car that had been stolen from Hillside. Police officers later caught the duo on Tillinghast Street in Newark. Authorities urge anyone with additional information or information about other incidents to call 908-851-5030.