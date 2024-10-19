Mostly sunny and mild Sunday on Long Island as dry stretch continues

"

Rip current risk:OVERNIGHT: Clear and very cool. Lows in the upper 40s.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s. Lows near 50 degrees. MONDAY: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s. Lows in the middle 50s.TUESDAY: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s. Lows in the middle 50s.