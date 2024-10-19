Open in App
    • News 12

    Near-record warmth Monday in the Hudson Valley as dry stretch continues

    By Julian Seawright,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVM4K_0wDR6A4000

    "

    OVERNIGHT: not as cool but still clear. Lows in the low 50s. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnkLA_0wDR6A4000 MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine, near-record warmth. Highs in the upper 70s near 80-degrees. Lows in the low 50s.
    TUESDAY: Copy and paste from Monday. Highs in the upper 70s near-80 degrees. Lows in the low 50s. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPM14_0wDR6A4000
    WEDNESDAY: Not as warm but still very mild. Mostly sunny with a few high-level clouds. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows in the low 50s. "
