    Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting Middle Island woman

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBGPd_0wDQHRkg00

    "

    A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting a woman inside her Middle Island home on New Years Eve. Detrich Emanuel pleaded guilty to
    shooting Kristine Constantino following an argument last December. Constantino repeatedly said his name to police before her death, according to prosecutors. Authorities say he had 18 prior offenses, including a violent felony. "
