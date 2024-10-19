Open in App
    Police: Bicyclist seriously injured in Coram car crash

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    A car crash Friday evening in Coram left a bicyclist with serious injuries, according to Suffolk police. Officials say Michael Mandel was riding his bike on West Yaphank Road around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. He was hospitalized for treatment, while the driver was uninjured. Police urge anyone with additional information to call 631-854-8652. "
