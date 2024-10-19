Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Police: Dog injures 81-year-old woman in Elmont

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0BPX_0wDQHBsI00

    "

    A dog bit and injured an 81-year-old woman Friday night in Elmont, according to Nassau police. Authorities say the victim sustained multiple cuts during the incident just before 8 p.m. on Newburgh Street. She was hospitalized in stable condition. Police say an investigation is ongoing. "
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    House fire in Woodland Park injures firefighter, resident
    News 124 hours ago
    Community remembers 'very special woman,' beloved teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide
    News 122 days ago
    Eyesore no more: After 8 years, construction resumes on Norwalk building
    News 122 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Police: Woman stabbed in the leg in Bridgeport
    News 121 day ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Police: Off-duty East Orange police officer carjacked by 3 armed suspects in Newark
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Newark teens arrested for attempted home, car burglaries in Union
    News 121 day ago
    Bail reduced for Central Islip man accused of killing bicyclist while driving high
    News 122 days ago
    Middletown schools: Grief counseling available all weekend in aftermath of 9th grader's death
    News 121 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Funeral details released for slain Cumberland County detective
    News 122 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Police: Bicyclist seriously injured in Coram car crash
    News 122 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Melrose community holds vigil for 36-year-old Bronx man who was fatally stabbed
    News 122 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Man jumps from Trump Tower balcony to escape police
    1010WINS3 days ago
    Rockland officials: Unauthorized fire response service's mistake endangered lives, rogue group must be stopped
    News 122 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Macy's is accused of covering up a Diddy crime to keep a clothing deal
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy