32-year-old Bronx woman arrested, charged in attempted kidnapping

Police said 32-year-old Darlyn Thomas was charged with second- degree attempted kidnapping after they said she tried taking a 2-year-old child inside of her own building. “I pulled [Thomas] away and I put her in the laundromat,” said Shaquille, a resident of the West Farms building. “I locked her in, closed the door.” Shaquille said he intervened to keep the alleged kidnapper away from a mother and her child “I didn’t know what was going on,” Shaquille said. “I just thought that she was trying to run in the house or got scared to get the kids. My wife looked at the person [with a weird face].” The NYPD said the incident happened Tuesday evening at an apartment building on 180th Street in West Farms. Authorities said the 32-year-old suspect followed a 23-year-old mother and her 2-year-old child into the building’s laundry room, where police said Thomas grabbed the victim by the arm and demanded that the mother give Thomas the child. The victim was able to get away. Neighbors told News 12 that there is security inside their building, but now they’re on edge. “[I feel] kind of unsafe,” said resident Amy Maldonaldo. “We do have security on post, which makes us feel a little bit more secure; but I guess we probably need more security.” “Sad,” said Brett Bradshaw, another resident. “I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s sad.” The NYPD said the child stayed with the mother and no injuries were reported. "