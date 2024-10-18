Open in App
    FDNY battles fire on 11th floor of apartment building in Melrose

    By Brittany Cadet,

    2 days ago

    Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building Friday morning in Melrose. According to the FDNY, the call came in just before 7 a.m. and was under control in less than an hour. Video of the scene showed flames bursting out of the 11th floor apartment windows. The FDNY had not determined the cause of the fire as of Friday night. Two people were transported to Lincoln Medical Center. "
