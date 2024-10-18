Sunny, milder today; warmer temps this weekend for Brooklyn

"

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for NYC. Minor to moderate flooding is possible at the waterfronts, shorelines and low-lying areas at high tides. Minor coastal flooding is possible on Saturday morning during high tide.

It’s not too cold this morning with a few patchy clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s to low 50s.

Today will be sunny and milder with a nice breeze. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

This weekend will be phenomenal. It will feel warm through next week with highs in the 70s.

We're not expecting any significant rainfall through next weekend. If this trend continues through the end of the month, we can break the record for the driest October of all time. We're currently facing abnormally dry conditions . It is expected to worsen in the coming weeks, if this pattern doesn't break. An ongoing drought will impact our reservoirs and lead to water conservation.

Here’s what you need to know:: Bright, nice and mild. A pleasant breeze. Highs near 67.Moonlit clear sky, chilly with a light breeze. Lows near 50.Beautiful sunshine and mild. Highs near 71. Lows near 52.Sunny, feels warm and pleasant. Highs near 75. Lows near 54.Bright, nice and warm. Highs near 77. Lows near 57.Sunny, mild again and pleasant. Highs near 75. Lows near 57. "