    Police: Teen shot in Kingsbridge Heights; shooter at large

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    Police say a man is recovering following a shooting near a nursing home in Kingsbridge Heights. According to police, the gunfire went off outside a building on Giles Place, a few feet from a rehabilitation and nursing center on Cannon Place. News 12 has been told the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday and the 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left groin. The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are searching for the shooter. "
