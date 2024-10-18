Police: Teen shot in Kingsbridge Heights; shooter at large

"

Police say a man is recovering following a shooting near a nursing home in Kingsbridge Heights. According to police, the gunfire went off outside a building on Giles Place, a few feet from a rehabilitation and nursing center on Cannon Place. News 12 has been told the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday and the 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left groin. The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are searching for the shooter. "