    Police: Man fatally shot in the neck in Melrose

    By Brittany Cadet,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12My31_0wAKpDdp00

    "

    Police say a man has died after being shot in the neck at St. Mary’s Park Houses Wednesday. Police say 26-year-old Ali Flores was found dead at 671 Westchester Ave. around 8:30 p.m. As of right now, there have been no arrests. Police confirm to News 12 that multiple people were taken in for questioning about the fatal shooting. "
