    Gas station attendant in Huntington Station accused of forcibly touching teen girl

    By Cecilia Dowd and Liz Burke,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OM9gL_0wAKozAu00

    "

    Suffolk County police say 61-year-old Harjindar Singh, of Greenlawn, has been charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. Detectives say the girl walked into the BP gas station on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station at around 10 p.m. on Monday and had a conversation with Singh. He is accused of forcibly touching her two separate times. Detectives say the victim left the gas station and reported the incident to police the next day. The BP owner’s daughter, Nuha Nizar, said video from a security camera at the gas station shows the two of them talking, and the alleged incident was not caught on camera. Nizar said she believes the incident happened off the property. “She was in the gas section. She was right by the vending machine, right over there for a little, but afterwards, we have video footage of her leaving. He’s fired by the way. Once she left, that’s when the incident occurred,” said Nizar. Singh pleaded not guilty, and bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. According to court documents, Singh made oral admissions, telling detectives that, "The girl came up to me while I was working" and "asked me to buy weed." He said he went to the smoke shop and bought a vape, which he said he gave to the girl, and admitted, "I hugged her." Singh is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. If you have information about this incident or believe you are victim, Suffolk County police ask that you contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252. "
    mama joy
    2d ago
    hw
    mama joy
    2d ago
    looking for pay day it's 10 pm
