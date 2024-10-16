Open in App
    Sammy’s Law brings lower speed limits to the Bronx

    By Lindsay Tanney,

    2 days ago

    The Department of Transportation is rolling out lower speed limits in crash-prone areas across New York City, including 15 locations in the Bronx. This change comes under Sammy’s Law, which is named after a young crash victim. The law will give the city control over speed limits previously set by the state. Transportation Alternatives, an advocacy group, supports the move. “The data shows that the slower cars are going, obviously that makes it safer for all users,” said Shawn Garcia, the group’s director of advocacy. Under the new law, speed limits will be reduced to 20 and even 10 mph in some areas. Garcia highlighted that reducing speed limits by just 5 to 10 mph drastically lowers the chances of death in pedestrian crashes. In addition to speed limits, sidewalk extensions are also currently being added to improve pedestrian safety in the Bronx. While some locals, like Jobina Purvis, feel the extensions take up valuable parking space, Garcia noted that the safety benefits outweigh the loss of parking. Speed limit changes will begin in the Bronx starting next year. "
    3h ago
    Brought to you by the greedy city - they could care less about us. Just want to line their pockets
    man from yard
    2d ago
    The state should not have agree to let the city lower the speed limit.
