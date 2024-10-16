Police: 25-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Bedford Park

"

Police say a 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man she didn't know in Bedford Park early Sunday morning. The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of East Moshulu Parkway and Webster Avenue. Officials say the man fled the scene, and the woman was brought to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The woman is expected to be OK physically, says officials. News 12's Natalie Hernandez spoke to the Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence and it provided the following resources for survivors and community members: • If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, we want you to know that we see you, we believe you, and help is available. ◦ Call 311 or text 311-692 to be connected or visit the New York City Family Justice Center in the borough where you live, or the one you feel safest. ◦ Visit nyc.gov/nychope to search an online directory of resources. ◦ Twenty-four hours a day, 7 days a week, call NYC’s HOPE hotline, at 1-800-621-HOPE(or 4673) ◦ If you are in immediate danger or wish to report a crime, call or text 911. Please note this will lead to a response by law enforcement. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-577 (TIPS). "