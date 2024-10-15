Open in App
    Police: 62-year-old man dies in Nesconset house fire

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    Police say a man was killed in a house fire in Nesconset. News 12 has been told officers responded to the scene on Highland Place Monday night. Thomas Walz, 62, was taken out of the house by first responder, but later died at the hospital. No one else was in the house at the time and no one else was hurt. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. "
