    Police: 12-year-old killed by falling tree while playing in Lawrence Township

    By Toniann Antonelli,

    2 days ago

    A 12-year-old Lawrence Township boy was killed after being struck by a tree that fell while he was playing with a friend in his backyard Monday afternoon, police said. According to Lawrence Township police, officers responded to the home on the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue around 12:09 p.m. When they arrived, they found that the tree had fallen onto the child. Officers were able to free the boy from under the tree and begin CPR. The boy was transported to nearby Capital Health System Regional Medical Center by emergency medical workers, where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a statement. Much of New Jersey experienced high winds Monday and police say a strong gust caused the tree to blow over, striking the child and fatally injuring him. The child was a student in the Lawrence Township School District. Police say the district will providing counseling services throughout the week to help students and staff cope with the loss. Therapy dogs and members of the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition will also be on hand to offer assistance as needed. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. "
    El Greco
    1d ago
    donations are up on GoFundMe and meal train
