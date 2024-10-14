Open in App
    be Well: 'The Last Holiday' star Jussie Smollett and producer Mona Scott Young

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6Pxg_0w6Cwvoh00

    Actor and director Jussie Smollett and producer Mona Scott-Young discuss the "roller coaster ride of emotions" in their new movie, "The Lost Holiday."

