    Father: 19-year-old bicyclist hit by driver in Central Islip has died

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    Suffolk police say they arrested a man Sunday night for driving high in a car crash with a bicyclist in Central Islip. The father of Eryk McPherson told News 12 his 19-year-old son has died. News 12 reported that McPherson was riding his bike across Joshuas Path and Vanderbilt Avenue when he was hit by a Honda at around 7:30 p.m. Police say the driver, David Alfaro, 21, was driving high. Alfaro has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving without a license. "
