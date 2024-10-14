Father: 19-year-old bicyclist hit by driver in Central Islip has died

"

Suffolk police say they arrested a man Sunday night for driving high in a car crash with a bicyclist in Central Islip. The father of Eryk McPherson told News 12 his 19-year-old son has died. News 12 reported that McPherson was riding his bike across Joshuas Path and Vanderbilt Avenue when he was hit by a Honda at around 7:30 p.m. Police say the driver, David Alfaro, 21, was driving high. Alfaro has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving without a license. "