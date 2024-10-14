DPH: Vaping and smoking up among CT high school students

"

The Connecticut Department of Public Health says tobacco and vape use among high school students grew slightly from 2022 to 2023. Almost 20,000 students, or 12.7%, reported using a tobacco product in the past 30 days of a survey. In 2023, 3.5% of male students and 2.4% of female students reported smoking cigarettes on at least one day in the 30 days prior to the survey. Cigarette use varied by grade, with 1.5% of ninth graders smoking, 3.3% of 10th graders, 2.5% of 11th graders, and 4.9% of 12th graders, according to the 2023 Connecticut School Health Survey. Electronic vapor product use among high school students also grew. In 2023, 9.3% of male students and 13.5% of female students reported using e-cigarettes or similar products. Oct. 1 marked the five-year anniversary of Connecticut's decision to raise the legal age for tobacco product purchases from 18 to 21. Connecticut received an "F" grade from the American Lung Association for not investing enough money in programs that prevent and reduce tobacco use. "