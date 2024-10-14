Open in App
    Hand grenade found on side of road in Pearl River sparks evacuation

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    A hand grenade discovered on West Crooked Hill Road in Pearl River prompted a shelter-in-place order Saturday morning. Orangetown police and the Rockland County Sheriff's Bomb Squad responded to the scene. After investigation, authorities determined the grenade was an inactive training device. The origin of the device remains unknown. Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 845-359-3700. "
