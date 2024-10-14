Open in App
    • News 12

    NY driver killed in Stamford crash

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    A New York resident was killed in a crash on Atlantic Street in Stamford Friday. James Morley died after striking a utility pole. Morley was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the noon accident but succumbed to his injuries. The Stamford Police Department continues to investigate the cause of the crash. "
