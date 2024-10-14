Open in App
    Police: Man struck by a vehicle on Cross Bronx Expressway

    By Marissa Santorelli,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AldWH_0w5wqu8P00

    Police say a man was struck on the Cross Bronx Expressway earlier this morning and sent to the hospital. News 12's Marissa Santorelli is at the Alert Center with the details.

    Celso Cardona
    2d ago
    Oh man
