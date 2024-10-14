Open in App
    • News 12

    NYPD: 30-year-old man shot in the head overnight in Mott Haven

    By Elly Morillo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JGVu_0w5wqrUE00

    Police say a man was shot in the head overnight in Mott Haven. News 12's Elly Morillo is at the 40th Precinct in Mott Haven with updates.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Shirland Allen
    2d ago
    Why do people believe in god if god is all love why do we hate each other so much
    View all comments
