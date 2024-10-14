Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Hempstead Town Board eyes plan to increase taxes by 12.1%

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hycY7_0w5wplTJ00

    "

    Town of Hempstead residents could expect taxes to go up. The Hempstead Town Board plans to raise taxes by 12.1% for next year’s budget. The plan would increase the city’s spending from $522.5 million to just under $550 million. It is the largest tax hike in years and passes the state tax cap for the first time since its implementation in 2011. The Hempstead Town Council is holding public hearings on Tuesday. Town of Hempstead Director of Communications Brian Devine said in a statement to News 12, "Today’s Newsday story inaccurately represented proposed modest positive adjustments to property-based revenues in the proposed 2025 spending plan. The reality of the fact is that under this proposed plan, a homeowner in an incorporated village would see an average increase of $5 a year (which is less than a cup of coffee nowadays) and residents of unincorporated areas would see an average increase of about $60 a year." "The Town of Hempstead has frozen or reduced the tax levy each year for the past 4 years. We have aggressively controlled costs that are within the Town’s discretion while employing cost-saving measures to offset the impact of cratering mortgage tax revenue and increases in the costs of unfunded state-mandate. In fact, the proposed 2025 spending plan pares down the Town’s workforce, saving taxpayers $16.6 million in payroll and associated costs. The Town looks forward to continuing to craft budgets that provide for the finest municipal services at the lowest possible cost." "
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    stratakis
    2d ago
    too many people are making extra cash by renting rooms in hempstead ..$1,000 per room ..let them pay business taxes
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man indicted for alleged drug sale that led to Garden City HS student's overdose
    News 1223 hours ago
    Father: 19-year-old bicyclist hit by driver in Central Islip has died
    News 121 day ago
    Car-bicycle crash in Ulster County leads to weapons charges
    News 121 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Proposed 12% tax hike ruffles feathers in Hempstead: 'Stupid and crazy'
    1010WINS2 days ago
    Popular Milk Brand Faces Nationwide Recall Due to Undeclared Allergen
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Heartbroken Deer Park family says their loved one died on vacation trying to save others
    News 121 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post20 minutes ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Sources: Woman found dead inside Farmingdale home
    News 123 days ago
    Jury delivers guilty verdict in 2020 fatal Bridgeport shooting
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Man critically injured after being hit by 2 cars, 2 separate times in Uniondale
    News 121 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Duval’s domestic violence homicides hit 8-year low
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Thomas Jefferson High School student claims teacher assaulted him
    News 1222 hours ago
    Police: 12-year-old killed by falling tree while playing in Lawrence Township
    News 121 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Driver sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for fatal road rage attack in Baldwin
    News 1218 hours ago
    Police: Levittown man arrested for stalking 16-year-old girl
    News 129 hours ago
    Riverhead parents plead for answers after 7-month-old unexpectedly dies
    News 121 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Fire officials investigating basement fire at Yonkers home
    News 1210 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy