Hempstead Town Board eyes plan to increase taxes by 12.1%

Town of Hempstead residents could expect taxes to go up. The Hempstead Town Board plans to raise taxes by 12.1% for next year’s budget. The plan would increase the city’s spending from $522.5 million to just under $550 million. It is the largest tax hike in years and passes the state tax cap for the first time since its implementation in 2011. The Hempstead Town Council is holding public hearings on Tuesday. Town of Hempstead Director of Communications Brian Devine said in a statement to News 12, "Today’s Newsday story inaccurately represented proposed modest positive adjustments to property-based revenues in the proposed 2025 spending plan. The reality of the fact is that under this proposed plan, a homeowner in an incorporated village would see an average increase of $5 a year (which is less than a cup of coffee nowadays) and residents of unincorporated areas would see an average increase of about $60 a year." "The Town of Hempstead has frozen or reduced the tax levy each year for the past 4 years. We have aggressively controlled costs that are within the Town’s discretion while employing cost-saving measures to offset the impact of cratering mortgage tax revenue and increases in the costs of unfunded state-mandate. In fact, the proposed 2025 spending plan pares down the Town’s workforce, saving taxpayers $16.6 million in payroll and associated costs. The Town looks forward to continuing to craft budgets that provide for the finest municipal services at the lowest possible cost." "