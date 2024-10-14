Open in App
    • News 12

    The Cost Of: How much could you spend decorating for Halloween?

    By Tara Joyce,

    2 days ago

    The Halloween spirit is spreading across the tri-state. “U.S. households are expected to spend $3.8 billon decorating their homes for Halloween this season,” said consumer expert Caleb Silver. “That is a little up from last year. We’re talking about $35 or so per household.” The décor options do evolve each year, and the price tag depends on the display you are going for. “People can spend up to $500, even $5,000 on the animatronics,” said Silver. Debra Raymond of Woodbury is happy to add festive touches but is not looking to break the bank. While she may pick up a new pumpkin or two each year, she says she gets her money’s worth from past purchases. “I’ll just reuse things from year to year,” said Raymond. Regardless of whether the decorations are old or new, the latest Halloween spending survey by the National Retail Federation estimates 52% consumers will get in on the fun and decorate their home or yard this year. "
