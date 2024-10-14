Open in App
    The East End: Blossom Meadow Farm and snail art

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    Laura Klahre creates watercolor art with her snails at Blossom Meadow Farm. Klahre says the snails remind us to slow down and that we’re all a part of the natural world. Sales of the artwork directly support the farm and their conservation efforts.

