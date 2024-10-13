Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Prosecutors: Man killed in Midland Park hit-and-run

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFv86_0w56sgw200

    "

    The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a man Friday night in Midland Park. Officials say the victim was struck by a vehicle around 7:09 p.m. on Godwin Avenue and Witte Drive. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released. "
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: 19-year-old bicyclist hit by driver in Central Islip has died
    News 121 day ago
    Car-bicycle crash in Ulster County leads to weapons charges
    News 129 hours ago
    Heartbroken Deer Park family says their loved one died on vacation trying to save others
    News 1223 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police: Hit-and-run driver wanted for seriously injuring woman in Central Islip
    News 122 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Riverhead police: Pedestrian fatally struck by taxi on Old Country Road
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in Brentwood crash
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Man critically injured after being hit by 2 cars, 2 separate times in Uniondale
    News 1216 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Police: 12-year-old killed by falling tree while playing in Lawrence Township
    News 1216 hours ago
    Man Who Went Viral For Having Same Birthday As Wife & Twins Shot Dead
    BIN: Black Information Network1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    Residents demand antisemitic graffiti along Bronx River Parkway walking path be painted over
    News 121 day ago
    Allendale police officer recovering after being struck by suspected drunk driver
    News 121 day ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Missing Yonkers man found in apartment complex
    News 121 day ago
    Aristes man hit, injured by loose, large rock along highway
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Hand grenade found on side of road in Pearl River sparks shelter in place
    News 121 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Bridgeport PD: Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash; driver sought
    News 1210 hours ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy