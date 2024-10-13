Open in App
    Police: Suspect wanted for injuring motorcyclist in Newark hit-and-run

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    Police are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run that injured a motorcyclist Saturday night in Newark. Authorities say the motorcyclist was struck just before 8 p.m. at Routes 1 and 9 near Wilson Avenue. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. "
