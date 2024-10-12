Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Paying it forward: JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook Off marks 9 years of battling food insecurity

    By Naomi Yané,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9e3x_0w4h8PZj00

    "

    Thirteen groups of first responders served up some good eats for a good cause at JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River. The JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook Off honors first responders while giving back to the community. "They’re the first on the scene, they’re there to help us, they’re there to protect us. So, we just wanted a way to say thank you," said Joanne Gwin, community coordinator for the JBJ Soul Kitchen. There was also a lot of excitement to see the man whose name is on this charity – Jon Bon Jovi. Fire, EMS and police departments joined the ranks to compete for the title of the best chili. It was Steven Araneo first time participating. "It’s great to support the JBJ Soul Kitchen. I’m new to cooking chili but hopefully I do OK,” said the Pine Beach Police Department officer. For Tom Haskell, from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, it was an opportunity at redemption after his first go-around last year. "Last year, we made our combustible chili a little too hot, so this year we dialed it back a little bit,” he said. “Hopefully everybody enjoys it." Members of the community will have the final say on who gets to take home the title of best chili in the state. JBJ is a community nonprofit restaurant that uses a pay-it-forward model where diners give a suggested donation. For those who are unable to pay, they’re welcome to volunteer their time at JBJ. All proceeds from this event will support JBJ Soul Kitchen's mission to provide meals for those battling food insecurity. "
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    USDA: Nearly 10M pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry recalled due to listeria concerns
    News 123 days ago
    State police: Harwinton man killed in fiery crash off Route 222
    News 122 days ago
    Sources: Woman found dead inside Farmingdale home
    News 122 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Couple finds $100,000 in cash while magnet fishing in NYC – and the police surprisingly told them to keep it
    Upworthy2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police: 19-year-old bicyclist hit by driver in Central Islip has died
    News 1217 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Police: Kearny man arrested for fatal Lyndhurst hit-and-run
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in Brentwood crash
    News 121 day ago
    NY driver killed in Stamford crash
    News 1216 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    West Babylon community holds fundraiser for families impacted by September's fatal crash
    News 121 day ago
    Diddy’s Massive Weight Loss In Jail Debunked, Lawyer Reveals His Biggest Struggle
    urbanislandz.com2 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena22 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Jury delivers guilty verdict in 2020 fatal Bridgeport shooting
    News 1215 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    NYPD: 2 people killed; 2 others injured in Claremont crash
    News 121 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Police: Fiery motorcycle crash injures 2 men in Bellmore
    News 121 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy