Paying it forward: JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook Off marks 9 years of battling food insecurity

Thirteen groups of first responders served up some good eats for a good cause at JBJ Soul Kitchen in Toms River. The JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook Off honors first responders while giving back to the community. "They’re the first on the scene, they’re there to help us, they’re there to protect us. So, we just wanted a way to say thank you," said Joanne Gwin, community coordinator for the JBJ Soul Kitchen. There was also a lot of excitement to see the man whose name is on this charity – Jon Bon Jovi. Fire, EMS and police departments joined the ranks to compete for the title of the best chili. It was Steven Araneo first time participating. "It’s great to support the JBJ Soul Kitchen. I’m new to cooking chili but hopefully I do OK,” said the Pine Beach Police Department officer. For Tom Haskell, from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, it was an opportunity at redemption after his first go-around last year. "Last year, we made our combustible chili a little too hot, so this year we dialed it back a little bit,” he said. “Hopefully everybody enjoys it." Members of the community will have the final say on who gets to take home the title of best chili in the state. JBJ is a community nonprofit restaurant that uses a pay-it-forward model where diners give a suggested donation. For those who are unable to pay, they’re welcome to volunteer their time at JBJ. All proceeds from this event will support JBJ Soul Kitchen's mission to provide meals for those battling food insecurity. "