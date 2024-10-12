Replacement for beloved Morris Plains whistle in the works

"

Morris Plains is hoping to have a new fire whistle installed in time for its Memorial Day Parade – a replacement for the old community staple that was permanently damaged in a February storm. The beloved whistle at the Morris Plains Volunteer Fire Department fell to the ground when the pole it was on broke. It wasn’t fully operational since 2010 and was originally used to notify firefighters to the fire house for an emergency. In recent years, it was only used for special occasions like parades and ceremonies. "Kids that's grew up here in town actually would go home at the 5 o'clock whistle," said Mayor Jason Karr. “I remember it fondly…It's a long, rich history of being a part of the community." If all goes well with their insurance, the hope is to have the new whistle installed on the top of the fire house in May 2025. "