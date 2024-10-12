Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Replacement for beloved Morris Plains whistle in the works

    By Amanda Eustice,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFtsL_0w4gwzL300

    "

    Morris Plains is hoping to have a new fire whistle installed in time for its Memorial Day Parade – a replacement for the old community staple that was permanently damaged in a February storm. The beloved whistle at the Morris Plains Volunteer Fire Department fell to the ground when the pole it was on broke. It wasn’t fully operational since 2010 and was originally used to notify firefighters to the fire house for an emergency. In recent years, it was only used for special occasions like parades and ceremonies. "Kids that's grew up here in town actually would go home at the 5 o'clock whistle," said Mayor Jason Karr. “I remember it fondly…It's a long, rich history of being a part of the community." If all goes well with their insurance, the hope is to have the new whistle installed on the top of the fire house in May 2025. "
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    USDA: Nearly 10M pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry recalled due to listeria concerns
    News 123 days ago
    Police: 19-year-old bicyclist hit by driver in Central Islip has died
    News 1217 hours ago
    Sources: Woman found dead inside Farmingdale home
    News 122 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    State police: Harwinton man killed in fiery crash off Route 222
    News 122 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Police: Kearny man arrested for fatal Lyndhurst hit-and-run
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in Brentwood crash
    News 121 day ago
    NY driver killed in Stamford crash
    News 1216 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Riverhead police: Pedestrian fatally struck by taxi on Old Country Road
    News 121 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Jury delivers guilty verdict in 2020 fatal Bridgeport shooting
    News 1215 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    NYPD: 2 people killed; 2 others injured in Claremont crash
    News 121 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy