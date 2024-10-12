Sources: Woman found dead inside Farmingdale home

"

A woman in her 70s was found dead inside a home in Farmingdale along Second Avenue, sources say. Nassau County detectives were canvassing the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Some neighbors told News 12 that someone was taken out of a home in handcuffs. Police have not yet confirmed any details surrounding their investigation. According to neighbors, there has been suspicious activity going on at the house for some time. “People going in and out at strange hours in the middle of the night. They don’t spend a lot of time there. They go in, they go out, stuff like that,” one neighbor said. "