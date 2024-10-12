Open in App
    Sources: Woman found dead inside Farmingdale home

    By Liz Burke,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvDY5_0w4gwRWT00

    "

    A woman in her 70s was found dead inside a home in Farmingdale along Second Avenue, sources say. Nassau County detectives were canvassing the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Some neighbors told News 12 that someone was taken out of a home in handcuffs. Police have not yet confirmed any details surrounding their investigation. According to neighbors, there has been suspicious activity going on at the house for some time. “People going in and out at strange hours in the middle of the night. They don’t spend a lot of time there. They go in, they go out, stuff like that,” one neighbor said. "
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Christina
    10h ago
    but never reported it neighbors are noisy ASF for no reason but their own ... smh could've saved the lady life
    mikey mike
    1d ago
    need to do a better job..there's more than 1 farmingdale..
    View all comments
