    Tractor-trailers filled with supplies for Hurricane Helene victims leave from Lindenhurst Fire Department

    By Liz Burke,

    2 days ago

    For the past two weeks, Long Islanders have been dropping off donations at the Lindenhurst Fire Department
    . At 2 a.m. on Thursday, the fire department left for North Carolina. Fire officials expected to fill one truck, and they ended up filling five. The tractor-trailers are filled with much-needed supplies , including water, non-perishable food, toiletries and other items. They are headed to Asheville and surrounding areas, where residents are struggling with the aftermath of severe flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Helene. Many people have been displaced, and basic necessities are running low. The donation drive was organized by the Lindenhurst Fire Department and the village. Organizers say they wanted to pay it forward. “During Hurricane Sandy, we were the victims. Lindenhurst came together to help one another and really the country came together to send stuff from all over. So, we're doing the same. Because we know how it is,” said David Collins, chief of Lindenhurst Fire Department. Organizers say they have also been preparing to assist residents of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. There has been an outpouring of support in the Lindenhurst community. "I think that’s amazing. I think, in general, this whole community, when anything is in a jam, they all come together, and everybody helps out," said Maurizio Ingrao, owner of Joe’s Gourmet Deli. "
