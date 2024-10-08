Open in App
    Beautiful sunny weather with chilly mornings and mild afternoons this week

    By Rich Hoffman,

    2 days ago

    The overall dry weather trend continues on Long Island. There is a slight chance of showers toward Wednesday evening and Sunday evening, otherwise dry and nice fall weather. Long Island will have no impacts from tropical storms at this point in the 10-day forecast. Temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, nice weather for any fall outdoor festivals. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GGUU_0vyRF58O00
    TODAY: Mostly Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to106 mph. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfyS2_0vyRF58O00 Wednesday: Sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower toward evening, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjLxS_0vyRF58O00 Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 10 mph.\ Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6baE_0vyRF58O00
    Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Sunday: Sun and clouds, with a high near 67. "
