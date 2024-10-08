Beautiful sunny weather with chilly mornings and mild afternoons this week

"

The overall dry weather trend continues on Long Island. There is a slight chance of showers toward Wednesday evening and Sunday evening, otherwise dry and nice fall weather. Long Island will have no impacts from tropical storms at this point in the 10-day forecast. Temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, nice weather for any fall outdoor festivals.Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to106 mph.Sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower toward evening, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 10 mph.\Sunny, with a high near 64.Mostly clear, with a low around 46.Sunny, with a high near 68.Mostly clear, with a low around 53.Sunny, with a high near 74.Mostly clear, with a low around 51.Sun and clouds, with a high near 67. "