Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Officials: 1 man killed in Seaford house fire

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsMuC_0vyQY9d200

    "

    An 85-year-old man has died following a house fire Monday in Seaford, officials say. According to Nassau County police, officers responded to the fire on Crescent Cove Court at around 7 p.m. When they arrived, officers observed the second floor of the home engulfed in flames. The Seaford Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, and the residence sustained extensive damage. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwPTa_0vyQY9d200
    Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said Monday that 100 firefighters from the Seaford Fire Department, along with firefighters from four other departments responded. He says the fire was under control in about an hour. The victim has not been identified. No other injuries were reported. Uttaro says the investigation is still ongoing, and the fire is not suspicious. Officials have not attributed its cause to a lithium-ion battery. "
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    State police: Violent dispute leaves 1 fatally shot, 1 stabbed in Pleasant Valley
    News 122 days ago
    Police: Mahopac man arrested in connection to illegal Long Island drift racing meetup
    News 121 day ago
    TGI Fridays in Town of Wallkill permanently closes
    News 122 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Police: Fire destroys Bay Shore home
    News 122 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    New Jersey ANCHOR payments to hit bank accounts this month
    News 122 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Barnegat man admits to shooting victim, hiding gun on outside windowsill
    News 1216 hours ago
    Violent student threat prompts additional police at Temple Hill Academy
    News 126 hours ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut10 hours ago
    14-year-old girl struck by car in Woodbury suffers serious head injury
    News 126 hours ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Police: Pickup crashes into Brick Township home; no injuries reported
    News 121 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting of Mount Vernon teen
    News 1211 hours ago
    Prosecutors: Red Bank plumber admits to secretly filming women and children
    News 121 day ago
    Made in New Jersey: Sparta man invents ‘The Finisher’ exercise equipment
    News 122 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Man accused of killing 6-year-old with baseball bat now facing murder charge
    News 126 hours ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Police: Cab driver waited for man as he robbed Kingsbridge Heights bank
    News 122 days ago
    NYPD: 41-year-old woman injured in overnight East New York shooting
    News 122 days ago
    Jackson PD Issue Warrant for Jackson Homicide Suspect
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy