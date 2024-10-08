Officials: 1 man killed in Seaford house fire

"

An 85-year-old man has died following a house fire Monday in Seaford, officials say. According to Nassau County police, officers responded to the fire on Crescent Cove Court at around 7 p.m. When they arrived, officers observed the second floor of the home engulfed in flames. The Seaford Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, and the residence sustained extensive damage.Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said Monday that 100 firefighters from the Seaford Fire Department, along with firefighters from four other departments responded. He says the fire was under control in about an hour. The victim has not been identified. No other injuries were reported. Uttaro says the investigation is still ongoing, and the fire is not suspicious. Officials have not attributed its cause to a lithium-ion battery. "