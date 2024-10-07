Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Ceremony to be held in Nassau commemorating one year since Oct. 7 attack on Israel

    By Jenn Seelig and Kevin Vesey,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9ITS_0vxzGLCJ00

    "

    A ceremony will be held at Eisenhower Park Monday night to commemorate one year since the Oct. 7th attack in Israel. Elected officials from both sides of the aisle are expected to attend, as well as members of the Israeli Defense Forces and at least one survivor of the attack. News 12 will provide updates on the ceremony throughout the evening. "
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    stopthegenocide
    1d ago
    How about a ceremony for the 41000 dead in Gaza , much more important to me
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I-87 traffic stop nets 3 arrests and 600 grams of cocaine and crystal meth
    News 122 days ago
    Monticello man ID'ed by state police as victim in weekend homicide
    News 121 day ago
    Police: Mahopac man arrested in connection to illegal Long Island drift racing meetup
    News 127 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Blood-splattered man charged in Long Island stabbing
    1010WINS1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Nassau police: Woman found dead in basement of Hempstead home
    News 123 days ago
    Police: Roosevelt man arrested in homicide of Hempstead woman
    News 121 day ago
    Man charged with aggravated DWI in Ulster County
    News 122 days ago
    Unsolved homicide of infant in 1986 continues 'haunting' Washington Township police chief
    News 126 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    State police: Violent dispute leaves 1 fatally shot, 1 stabbed in Pleasant Valley
    News 121 day ago
    State police: Suspicious Tesla prompts temporary evacuation of American Dream
    News 1216 hours ago
    New Jersey ANCHOR payments to hit bank accounts this month
    News 121 day ago
    Paterson shootout leaves 2 men hospitalized
    News 122 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    ‘Suicide lane.’ Residents call for increased traffic safety measures for Miller Place street
    News 1220 hours ago
    TGI Fridays in Town of Wallkill permanently closes
    News 121 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy