Former Long Islander heads back to Florida as Hurricane Milton nears

News 12 caught up with a former Long Islander who now lives in Florida and is bracing for Hurricane Milton as it barrels toward the state. Annette Paone, who is originally from Westbury, lives just outside of Tampa in Land O’Lakes - right in the path of Hurricane Milton. She'd been on Long Island visiting her brothers and niece, and News 12 caught up with her and her husband, Rick, at MacArthur Airport Monday as they waited for their flight back to Tampa, despite the incoming storm. Rick Paone said the storm makes him “nervous,” and said in situations like these, everyone must “band together.” Annette Paone said she's worried about a lot of things, including her home, her sons' homes and her cat. "