    Sea Breeze Jewish Center holds candle lighting, prayer ceremony to remember Oct. 7

    By Daniella Rodriguez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfP3e_0vxtQ5o000

    "

    It's been one year since the terror attacks on Israel, where approximately 1,200 people were killed. About 100 hostages remain in Gaza. The Seabreeze Jewish Center in Coney Island held a candlelight vigil and prayer ceremony to send a message of peace and reflect on the somber day. "Today is a day that every single one of us has to make a resolution of 'how I can become a better person?'" said Rabbi Moishe Winner, of the Sea Breeze Jewish Center. "If I individually can share a little bit more light to the dark world and together collectively, we can make the world a more lit place." News 12’s Daniella Rodriguez was at Monday night’s ceremony and spoke with the congregants about this difficult day. "
