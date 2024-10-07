Open in App
    Local donation drive for North Carolina residents affected by hurricane shatters expectations

    By Ben Nandy,

    1 days ago

    Organizers say a local donation collection drive for people whose lives were turned upside down by Tropical Storm Helene is drawing more food and supplies than they could have predicted - and there are still several collection days left. Food and supplies just kept arriving Monday morning at Ridgewood Moving Services in Mahwah. The mayors of Suffern, New York and Mahwah, New Jersey are working with the moving company on a donation drive for people in Asheville, North Carolina. Forty deaths have been reported in and around the city, roads are still blocks, and many homes are still without running water. The mayors, as well as the owner of Ridgewood Moving Services, first announced the drive on Friday on social media with list of much needed items. Donations have since poured in. "Diapers, feminine products, paper towels," Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki said, as he organized one of many shipping containers to be sent to Asheville. "You know, hygiene products. You know, it's overwhelming." "It's just the villages working together, all the communities," Suffern Mayor Michael Curley said, "because we see the devastation that happened and all the heartfelt people." The response was so great that organizers may need another truck to transport everything. "I was just so blown away," Ridgewood Moving owner Cindy Myer said. "I have the resources. I have the trucks. I have the manpower. I have a warehouse. We can be a command post and help. It's a good feeling." Anthony Jefferson was the first Ridgewood Moving employee to offer to drive the donations to Asheville. He said community service is part of the culture there, and that they have held other collections for other local disasters. "We've done a lot of important things around the area and in Jersey," Jefferson said, "so I'm always willing to help out, just like Cindy. And, why not? It's for a good cause." Jefferson may leave as soon as this weekend to bring the donations to a church in Asheville, which will then distribute the items. Officials from other communities have mobilized their residents to donate since Friday. Organizers are prepared to take multiple trips, and say they are still accepting donations. "
    Carol Jenkins
    3h ago
    so great to see all efforts for aid to NC for the disaster these people experienced. They need and deserve our help so much.
    Roxanne Jones
    7h ago
    Praise God for victory and thank Him for compassion! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
