Cooler temperatures and mostly sunny skies in New Jersey

It will finally feel like fall. The cooldown will happen in steps. Today will be mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Readings will be more seasonable - in the upper 60s. The crisp airmass will stick around through the end of the week. Temperatures will be a few to several degrees below average. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s inland, the 40s at the coast. Hurricane Milton, as of this writing, is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. The tempest is expected to reach the Western Florida coast as a Category 3 Wednesday night. New Jersey will not see any affects from this storm.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 69.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. High: 66. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite cool. High: 61. FRIDAY: Sunny. 66. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High: 75. SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Seasonable. High: 68.