Glen Rock police increase patrols following uptick in stolen cars

Glen Rock police will be increasing overnight patrols after a rash of stolen vehicles. Three cars were stolen between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3. Home surveillance video captured one of the suspected car thieves. Homeowner David Siegel, who lives on Heathcote Road, tells News 12 New Jersey that his Acura was targeted on Sept. 30. His surveillance video shows the suspect in his driveway. “They walk up the driveway. The light comes on and they don’t flinch, so obviously they’ve done this before. Not their first rodeo,” Siegel says. Siegel also pointed out that the suspect didn’t wear a mask when caught by a camera clearly posted outside the garage. Police say when the car thief failed to get in the Acura, he stole a Range Rover in the next driveway. “In the last week, we’ve had three stolen cars just in our jurisdiction,” says Chief Dean Ackerman. “As well as stolen vehicles dumped in our town when they upgraded.” Ackermann says the two other cars were stolen on Oct. 3 - one from Norwood Avenue and the other on Lincoln Avenue, which is near Route 208, providing an easy getaway. The chief says that at the beginning of 2024, they felt a lull in the number of cars stolen, but it’s been picking up as more people are leaving cars unlocked. “All of the vehicles were unlocked. One, a Range Rover, had the key fob in it,” Ackermann says. “They will go from driveway to driveway pulling on door handles and if the key fob isn’t inside they’ll steal whatever of value." The owner of the Range Rover told police they had $30,000 worth of jewelry and clothing in the car. "