Police: 3 suspects wanted for robbery, assault incident in Newark

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men wanted for a robbery and assault on Sept 28 in Newark. Authorities say the trio approached a male victim on Van Buren Street at around 3 a.m. They threw the victim to the ground and began to punch and kick him. The group proceeded to steal his wallet, iPhone and $300 before fleeing the scene on foot. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-695-8477. "