Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Police: 3 suspects wanted for robbery, assault incident in Newark

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KIRW_0vwH3w9100

    "

    Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men wanted for a robbery and assault on Sept 28 in Newark. Authorities say the trio approached a male victim on Van Buren Street at around 3 a.m. They threw the victim to the ground and began to punch and kick him. The group proceeded to steal his wallet, iPhone and $300 before fleeing the scene on foot. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-695-8477. "
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Peter Wright
    1d ago
    punks wanted
    TOO BAD NIQQA
    1d ago
    He’s out there making his mother proud of him. Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: 83-year-old Somers Point woman robbed, assaulted outside supermarket
    News 122 days ago
    Memorial grows for 29-year-old woman killed outside Bronx bodega
    News 123 days ago
    Bay Shore man accused of shooting woman, 13-year-old boy in 2 separate incidents
    News 123 days ago
    Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
    face2faceafrica.com8 days ago
    Paterson shootout leaves 2 men hospitalized
    News 121 day ago
    Gunman shoots victim, 27, during argument on Brooklyn street
    1010WINS3 days ago
    NYPD: 14-year-old shot at Jackson Houses in Melrose
    News 1210 hours ago
    Nassau police: Woman found dead in basement of Hempstead home
    News 121 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    NYPD: Suspect wanted for stabbing person in Bath Beach
    News 123 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Police: Multiple people arrested for fights at Winslow Township school football game
    News 121 day ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today53 minutes ago
    Man got into a heated dispute with his friend while discussing the next step of their recovery efforts when he started beating the victim for six hours and ultimately killed him with a knife, then asked a maintenance worker to help clean up the house
    Chattanooga Daily News1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    State police: Man arrested for wrong-way DWI crash that injured 2 people on Ocean Parkway
    News 122 days ago
    Man wanted for double shooting in the Bronx
    1010WINS3 days ago
    Community gathers to remember 17-year-old killed in Soundview shooting
    News 122 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    NYPD: Teen stabbed on Bed-Stuy subway platform; suspect sought
    News 122 days ago
    More than 900 migrants arrive in small boats in a day
    BBC2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    I-87 traffic stop nets 3 arrests and 600 grams of cocaine and crystal meth
    News 121 day ago
    Officials: Child seriously injured during school hiking trip on Mount Beacon
    News 122 days ago
    Diddy Investigation: Former NYPD Detective Alleges That Mogul Could Expose Celebrity Friends
    hotnewhiphop.com1 day ago
    Authorities: 1 injured in Rockland County shooting
    News 1220 hours ago
    New Jersey Man Gets Himself Arrested After Asking Police to Check Mental Health of Neighbor Who Lit Scented Candle
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Twerking Cardi B ‘startled’ when estranged husband Offset turns up at same NYC club amid bitter divorce: report
    Page Six1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy